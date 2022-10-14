UrduPoint.com

Number Of Dengue Fever Cases In Philippines Increases 191% In 2022 - State Media

Muhammad Irfan Published October 14, 2022 | 05:30 PM

Number of Dengue Fever Cases in Philippines Increases 191% in 2022 - State Media

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2022) The number of dengue fever cases in the Philippines has increased by 191% from January to October compared with the same period last year, the Philippine news Agency reported on Friday, citing a health official.

The Philippines has detected 172,233 cases of dengue fever since the beginning of the year, compared to 59,514 for the same period last year, Alethea de Guzman, a medical specialist at the Epidemiology Bureau of the Philippine Department of Health, said at an online forum.

The highest incidence was registered in the region of Central Luzon, the island of Mindanao and in the Cordillera Administrative Region. The majority of cases are young people under the age of 15.

At the same time, Guzman expressed hope for a reduction in the incidence, since the country detected only 11,939 new dengue fever cases in the last four weeks. The official emphasized that this is a good sign that the measures against dengue fever are effective.

Dengue fever is a viral infection transmitted through mosquito bites. It is widespread in Southeast Asia. According to the World Health Organization, there is no special treatment for the fever, and the vaccine against it is only recommended for individuals with a history of dengue infection. There are four serotypes of the virus, which means that you can get infected with different types of dengue four times.

More Stories From World

