Number Of Detained At May Day Demonstrations In France Rises To 540 - Interior Minister

Published May 02, 2023

Number of Detained at May Day Demonstrations in France Rises to 540 - Interior Minister

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2023) The number of detained people at the May Day demonstrations against the pension reform in France has risen to 540, French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said on Tuesday.

"Yesterday, all over France, there were more than 500 arrests, to be precise, 540 people were detained, of which 305 were detained in Paris," he said on air on the RMC BFMTV broadcaster.

The minster added that the number of police officers who were injured during the riots at the demonstrations on May Day reached 406 people, and 259 of them received injuries in Paris.

On Monday, large nationwide May Day protest marches took place across France. During riots, the police used tear gas and water cannons, while the radical black bloc protesters threw stones and fired flares, Molotov cocktails, and improvised explosive devices, a RIA Novosti correspondent reported.

The CGT trade union said around 2.3 million people joined the May Day demonstrations, with 550,000 people having taken to the streets of Paris. The Interior Ministry registered 700,000 protesters nationwide and 112,000 in the capital.

On April 14, the French Constitutional Council approved the key article of the pension reform bill, which would gradually raise the age of retirement in France from 62 to 64 years by 2030. The reform sparked a strong backlash, prompting people to take to the streets across the country. As many as 12 nationwide demonstrations against the reform have taken place already, with several protests organized by unions attracting over 1 million supporters across France.

