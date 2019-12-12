Number of Detainees in Tbilisi Protests Rises to 16 - Georgian Police

Police detained 16 protesters in downtown Tbilisi over disobedience and disorderly conduct, the Georgian Interior Ministry said on Thursday

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th December, 2019) Police detained 16 protesters in downtown Tbilisi over disobedience and disorderly conduct, the Georgian Interior Ministry said on Thursday.

"A total of 16 people were detained, all were detained for administrative offenses," the ministry's press service said.

Among the detainees is the leader of the Political Platform - New Georgia opposition party, Giorgi Vashadze.

Demonstrators gathered early in the morning outside the Georgian parliament building to protest against the parliamentary appointment of 19 judges to the country's highest judicial body, who they consider to be loyal to the ruling party Georgian Dream.

Previously protesters filled the streets of central Tbilisi on June 20, opposing the participation of Russian delegates in the session of the Inter-Parliamentary Assembly of Orthodoxy. Special forces dispersed the rally, detaining over 300 people, but on June 21 the protests resumed and continued through the months that followed, rallying for other causes. Most notably, Georgian opposition camped out in front of the parliament to demand changes to the voting system from a mixed to a proportional one.