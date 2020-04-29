Number of Doctors Diagnosed With COVID-19 Keeps Growing in Russia - Health Ministry Expert

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2020) The number of Russia's doctors diagnosed with COVID-19 keeps growing, and over 70 doctors have already fallen victim since the beginning of the pandemic, Nikolay Briko, the Health Ministry's epidemiologist, said on Wednesday.

"Doctors are dying.

Unfortunately, numerous hotbeds of disease have been registered in many regions across our country. The number of infected doctors keeps increasing. Russian doctors have even published online the list of surnames of their colleagues who have died during the coronavirus pandemic, and this list includes over 70 surnames," Briko said at an online meeting of the Russian academy of Sciences.