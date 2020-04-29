UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Number Of Doctors Diagnosed With COVID-19 Keeps Growing In Russia - Health Ministry Expert

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 29th April 2020 | 05:21 PM

Number of Doctors Diagnosed With COVID-19 Keeps Growing in Russia - Health Ministry Expert

The number of Russia's doctors diagnosed with COVID-19 keeps growing, and over 70 doctors have already fallen victim since the beginning of the pandemic, Nikolay Briko, the Health Ministry's epidemiologist, said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2020) The number of Russia's doctors diagnosed with COVID-19 keeps growing, and over 70 doctors have already fallen victim since the beginning of the pandemic, Nikolay Briko, the Health Ministry's epidemiologist, said on Wednesday.

"Doctors are dying.

Unfortunately, numerous hotbeds of disease have been registered in many regions across our country. The number of infected doctors keeps increasing. Russian doctors have even published online the list of surnames of their colleagues who have died during the coronavirus pandemic, and this list includes over 70 surnames," Briko said at an online meeting of the Russian academy of Sciences.

Related Topics

Russia Died Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Russian Energy Ministry Expects National Oil Outpu ..

3 minutes ago

Holding Tokyo Olympics Not Contingent on COVID-19 ..

3 minutes ago

Brazil's PDT Party Deputy Head Slams Bolsonaro Ove ..

3 minutes ago

UK Receives Over 21Mln Pieces of Protective Equipm ..

3 minutes ago

Beijing to Downgrade Currently Highest Emergency R ..

3 minutes ago

UNICEF Says 11 Children Reported to Have Died in B ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.