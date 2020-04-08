Number of Doctors With COVID-19 in Hospital in Western Afghanistan Rises to 41 - Reports

Doctors and medical personnel infected with the new coronavirus in a hospital in the western Afghan city of Herat now count 41 people, Afghan media reported on Tuesday, citing officials

Sputnik has learned from the Afghan Ministry of Public Health that at least six doctors and 10 medical personnel were diagnosed with COVID-19 in the Herat hospital.

According to TOLO news, the number of personnel who have contracted the coronavirus in the Herat hospital has now grown to 41, of them 25 got infected within the past week.

The Herat province, with a total of 257 confirmed coronavirus infection cases, accounts for the majority of Afghanistan's COVID-19 toll of 423 cases.