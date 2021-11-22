UrduPoint.com

Number Of Domestic Violence Incidents In France Up By 10% In 2020 - Interior Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 31 seconds ago Mon 22nd November 2021 | 10:22 PM

Number of Domestic Violence Incidents in France Up by 10% in 2020 - Interior Ministry

The number of cases of domestic violence in France increased by 10% last year, the French Interior Ministry said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2021) The number of cases of domestic violence in France increased by 10% last year, the French Interior Ministry said on Monday.

"In 2020, in France, excluding homicides, the security forces recorded 159,400 victims of domestic violence committed by their partner (an increase of 10% over one year), including 139,200 women," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry also noted a decline in homicides over the last year, amounting to 125 deaths compared to 173 in 2019, with most of the victims being women in both years.

