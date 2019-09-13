UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Number Of Domestic Violence Victims In UK At Highest Since 2014 - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 13th September 2019 | 09:33 PM

Number of Domestic Violence Victims in UK at Highest Since 2014 - Reports

The number of victims who were killed as a result of domestic violence is at the highest level since 2014, media reported on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2019) The number of victims who were killed as a result of domestic violence is at the highest level since 2014, media reported on Friday.

According to research done by the BBC, 173 people were killed in 2018, 32 more than in 2017.

Police data obtained by the broadcaster also showed that around three-quarters of the victims were women, while suspects were mostly men.

The news comes amid pledges made by UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday to tackle "this horrific crime" by reintroducing domestic abuse legislation.

Related Topics

UK Prime Minister Women 2017 2018 Media

Recent Stories

Death toll from Spain floods rises to four

3 minutes ago

Arsenal's Lacazette ruled out until October

3 minutes ago

European powers call on Iran to cooperate with UN ..

3 minutes ago

UN Welcomes African Countries' Efforts to Create S ..

3 minutes ago

'Dialogue' plan for Cameroon crisis hits early hur ..

7 minutes ago

Smith serene as Australia recover against England ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.