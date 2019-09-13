Number of Domestic Violence Victims in UK at Highest Since 2014 - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The number of victims who were killed as a result of domestic violence is at the highest level since 2014, media reported on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2019) The number of victims who were killed as a result of domestic violence is at the highest level since 2014, media reported on Friday.

According to research done by the BBC, 173 people were killed in 2018, 32 more than in 2017.

Police data obtained by the broadcaster also showed that around three-quarters of the victims were women, while suspects were mostly men.

The news comes amid pledges made by UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday to tackle "this horrific crime" by reintroducing domestic abuse legislation.