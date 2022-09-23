UrduPoint.com

Number Of Doping Convictions Of Russian Athletes Reaches 138 - WADA

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 23, 2022 | 03:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2022) Seventeen more Russian athletes were convicted for using doping in the 2019 case, bringing the number of convictions in doping violations to 138, the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) said Friday.

"Cases resulting from WADA's retrieval of data and samples from the Moscow Laboratory in 2019 continue to proceed. It was highlighted to the ExCo (WADA's Executive Committee) that a further 17 cases between May 2022 and the end of July 2022 successfully resulted in convictions, bringing the total to 138 so far, with more expected as all cases are being followed up," WADA said in a statement

WADA said it was closely monitoring the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) to be able to assess whether it meets all the conditions for reinstatement.

"The ExCo received an update in relation to the December 2020 decision by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) regarding the assertion of non-compliance on the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) for a period of two years.

WADA is closely monitoring RUSADA to be able to assess whether it meets all the reinstatement conditions at the end of the two-year period," the statement read.

In December 2019, WADA labeled RUSADA as non-compliant with the world anti-doping code and suspended Russian athletes from competing in major international competitions under the national flag for four years, along with imposing a range of other restrictions. RUSADA challenged the decision at the CAS.

The court sided with WADA in barring Russia from international sports events but limited the ban to two years, down from the proposed four. Until December 16, Russian athletes will only be allowed to compete in the status of neutral participants after vigorous checks. The CAS ruling also obligates RUSADA to meet a number of conditions, including conducting an audit, to prove restoring compliance with the anti-doping code.

