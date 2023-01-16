MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2023) The number of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) taken down off the coast of the Russian city of Sevastopol in Crimea in the past 24 hours has risen to 10, Governor Mikhail Razvozhayev said on Monday.

"The result of today's enemy attack on Sevastopol: the air defense and the Black Sea Fleet shot down 10 out of 10 Ukrainian drones at sea. No facilities in the city were damaged. Everything is calm in the city," Razvozhayev said on Telegram.