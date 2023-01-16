UrduPoint.com

Number Of Drones Taken Down By Russia's Sevastopol Air Defense Reaches Three - Governor

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 16, 2023 | 02:20 PM

Number of Drones Taken Down by Russia's Sevastopol Air Defense Reaches Three - Governor

SIMFEROPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2023) Russian air defense systems shot down three unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) off the coast of the Russian city of Sevastopol in Crimea in a day, the air defense continues to repel attacks, Governor Mikhail Razvozhayev said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, Razvozhayev said that two drone attacks were repelled by air defense systems off the coast of Sevastopol.

"The current situation is the following: three UAVs were shot down at sea. Our air defense forces continue to repel the attack. We remain calm," Razvozhayev said on Telegram.

