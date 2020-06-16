Number of Drug-Related Crimes in Sweden Grew by 26% in May Amid COVID-19 - Police

The number of drug-related crimes in Sweden increased by 26 percent in May amid the coronavirus pandemic, compared to the same period in 2019, Per Engstrom, the head of the Corona special group at the Swedish Police Authority, said on Tuesday

STOCKHOLM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2020) The number of drug-related crimes in Sweden increased by 26 percent in May amid the coronavirus pandemic, compared to the same period in 2019, Per Engstrom, the head of the Corona special group at the Swedish Police Authority, said on Tuesday.

"The largest increase in the number of reported crimes was in drug-related crimes, an increase of 26 percent was registered. This can be due to the fact that drug flow into Sweden continued, despite the coronavirus pandemic. The second reason is that the police began to pay more attention to such crimes, and this was reflected in the numbers," Engstrom said, as quoted in the authority's report.

At the same time, from mid-March to mid-April 2020, the police recorded a significant decrease in the number of other crimes, such as thefts and robberies.

Analysts explain this by the fact that many people during the peak of the spread of the coronavirus preferred to stay at home and avoided visiting restaurants, though a lockdown was not officially introduced in Sweden.

Although the pandemic affected the number of appeals to police, in May, the crime rate began to return to its previous level, Engstrom added.

Sweden was one of the few countries that did not introduce a nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of COVID-19, citing among the reasons for the decision the ability to maintain mild measures for a long time so as not to enter quarantine in the fall if there is a second wave of the virus. To date, Sweden has already recorded over 4,800 deaths from the disease and more than 50,000 total COVID-19 cases.