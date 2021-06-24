UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Number Of Drug Users To Increase Another 11% By 2030 Globally - UNODC

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 24th June 2021 | 05:25 PM

Number of Drug Users to Increase Another 11% by 2030 Globally - UNODC

The number of people who use drugs will increase by another 11% by 2030 globally, with the low-income countries leading the trend, according to the World Drug Report 2021 released on Thursday by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2021) The number of people who use drugs will increase by another 11% by 2030 globally, with the low-income countries leading the trend, according to the World Drug Report 2021 released on Thursday by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC).

"Globally, the number of people using drugs is projected to rise by 11 percent by 2030 because of demographic changes alone. Low-income countries account for the lion's share of this rise," the report said.

According to the findings, the surge in active drug users in Africa alone is expected to be around 40% over the next decade due to population growth and higher rate of drug use among younger population.

The number of drug users has already grown some 22% globally, from 226 million in 2010 to roughly 275 million people last year.

Population growth accounted for about 10% of that increase.

The UNODC stressed that opioids remain the main cause of drug-related deaths in the world. In 2019, 18 million years of healthy life were lost owing to drug use disorders, with opioid use accounting for 70% of the total, the findings showed.

"There were more than 11 million people who inject drugs globally in 2019, of whom 1.4 million are living with HIV and 5.6 million with hepatitis C. Almost 1.2 million people live with both," the reports stated.

However, the UNODC noted that there is a positive trend concerning availability of pharmaceutical opioids, methadone and buprenorphine, which are commonly used to treat drug use disorders. The agency also said that the past decade has seen a decline in deaths attributed to HIV and AIDS among drug users.

Related Topics

Africa World United Nations AIDS Drugs 2019 From Share Million

Recent Stories

SRC calls for government and private sectors’ co ..

12 minutes ago

Al Bowardi chairs first meeting of Supreme Council ..

27 minutes ago

Delegation of special children calls on minister f ..

13 seconds ago

KP to launch nine social welfare projects under PM ..

14 seconds ago

Rogue elephant kills 16 people in India

2 minutes ago

Weekly open court arranged in DS Railways office

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.