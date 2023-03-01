UrduPoint.com

Number Of Earthquake Deaths In Turkey Goes Above 45,000 - Interior Ministry

Umer Jamshaid Published March 01, 2023 | 01:10 PM

Number of Earthquake Deaths in Turkey Goes Above 45,000 - Interior Ministry

ISTANBUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st March, 2023) The number of people killed by the earthquakes that hit Turkey on February 6 rose above 45,000, the Turkish Interior Ministry said on Wednesday.

"According to the latest data, 45,089 citizens were killed by the earthquakes, over 1.9 million citizens were evacuated from the disaster zone," the official statement said.

Those who lost their homes are accommodated in more than 358,000 tents and container houses, the statement read.

The earthquakes of magnitudes 7.7 and 7.6 occurred with the interval of nine hours in Turkey on February 6. The South-Eastern regions of the country were hit. Underground shocks followed by hundreds of aftershocks were felt in Turkey's 11 provinces and neighboring states, with Syria the most affected.

