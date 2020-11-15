UrduPoint.com
Number Of Ethiopian Refugees Fleeing To Sudan Amid Tigray Conflict Nears 25,000 - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 15th November 2020 | 02:20 PM

Number of Ethiopian Refugees Fleeing to Sudan Amid Tigray Conflict Nears 25,000 - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2020) The number of Ethiopian refugees arriving in neighboring Sudan amid clashes in the country's Tigray region between local forces and the Federal government troops is nearing 25,000, the Sudanese SUNA news agency reported on Sunday.

According to SUNA, 24,944 Ethiopians have arrived in the Sudanese states of Kassala and Al Qadarif by Saturday.

In early November, the Ethiopian government accused the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) of attacking a federal military base and launched an offensive in the northeastern region.

The country's legislature approved the establishment of a provisional government in Tigray, while Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali said that law enforcement operations in the region were proceeding as planned and that they would cease only when the "criminal junta" is disarmed.

Amid the fighting, the TPLF forces have targeted another Ethiopian region, Amhara, and neighboring Eritrea with missiles. TPLF Chairman Debretsion Gebremichael has claimed responsibility for both attacks, and said that Eritrean forces were deployed and fighting against Tigray forces along the border.

