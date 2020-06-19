UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Number Of European Countries With Significant Rises In COVID-19 Cases Almost Tripled - WHO

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 19th June 2020 | 12:27 AM

Number of European Countries With Significant Rises in COVID-19 Cases Almost Tripled - WHO

The number of European countries recording significant increases in COVID-19 cases almost tripled over the past month, from six to 21, World Health Organization (WHO) Regional Director for Europe Hans Kluge said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2020) The number of European countries recording significant increases in COVID-19 cases almost tripled over the past month, from six to 21, World Health Organization (WHO) Regional Director for Europe Hans Kluge said on Thursday.

"Last month, the number of European countries where the total number of infections has increased significantly, almost tripled � from six to 21 countries," Kluge told a virtual briefing.

According to the WHO official, cases are growing in Northern Macedonia, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan and Israel.

"In several countries, reopening of schools after lockdowns has led to local spikes in the number of cases, which means that we need to maintain the duration [of public health measures] and ease restrictions with caution. Again, the risk remains high in all countries," Kluge added.

The WHO has repeatedly warned against lifting COVID-19 restrictions prematurely.

Related Topics

World Israel Europe Armenia Azerbaijan Uzbekistan Macedonia All From

Recent Stories

Spokesperson of Saudi Health Ministry: 4,757 COVID ..

1 hour ago

President appoints Sultan Al Nuaimi Director-Gener ..

2 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Foreign Minister of Iraq discu ..

3 hours ago

Saudi Arabia condemns Turkish and Iranian aggressi ..

3 hours ago

Chairman district East inaugurates two monuments

59 minutes ago

Russia to stop blocking the Telegram messenger ser ..

59 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.