Number of European Countries With Significant Rises in COVID-19 Cases Almost Tripled - WHO

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2020) The number of European countries recording significant increases in COVID-19 cases almost tripled over the past month, from six to 21, World Health Organization (WHO) Regional Director for Europe Hans Kluge said on Thursday.

"Last month, the number of European countries where the total number of infections has increased significantly, almost tripled � from six to 21 countries," Kluge told a virtual briefing.

According to the WHO official, cases are growing in Northern Macedonia, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan and Israel.

"In several countries, reopening of schools after lockdowns has led to local spikes in the number of cases, which means that we need to maintain the duration [of public health measures] and ease restrictions with caution. Again, the risk remains high in all countries," Kluge added.

The WHO has repeatedly warned against lifting COVID-19 restrictions prematurely.