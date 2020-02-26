UrduPoint.com
Number Of Extremism-Related Crimes In Russia Down By More Than Half In 2019 - Putin

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 26th February 2020 | 06:45 PM

The number of crimes related to extremism in Russia more than halved last year, President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th February, 2020) The number of crimes related to extremism in Russia more than halved last year, President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.

"Countering extremism remains an urgent task for the Interior Ministry. Last year, the number of extremism-linked crimes decreased by more than half. However, this, of course, is not a reason for self-complacency.

The Interior Ministry has a special responsibility for maintaining stability in society," Putin said in his address to high-ranking Interior Ministry officials.

According to the president, the most important task for all Russian law enforcement agencies is to ensure people's security in public places, especially for the large-scale events dedicated to the 75th anniversary of Russia's victory over Nazi Germany that will happen on May 9.

