Number of Flu Cases in UK Hospitals Increases Seven-Fold - National Health Service

(@FahadShabbir)

The number of cases of influenza in UK hospitals has increased seven times compared to last month, the National Health Service (NHS) reported on Friday.

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2022) The number of cases of influenza in UK hospitals has increased seven times compared to last month, the National Health Service (NHS) reported on Friday.

"Pressure from flu on the NHS continues to grow with cases in hospital now more than seven times higher than last month, the latest figures show. New data out today shows there were 3,746 patients a day in hospital with flu last week, up from 520 a month ago (w/e 27 Nov). Of those in hospital last week, 267 were in critical care beds," the NHS said in a statement.

According to the NHS, the number of cases has been growing weekly, showing an 80% increase from the week of December 18.

Hospital bed occupancy also remains particularly high, with more than 93% of beds filled, compared with 86% during the same period last year, the service said.

Since November, influenza outbreaks have been recorded throughout the world. The situation in the UK has been exacerbated by a series of strikes by civil servants, including in the healthcare sector, over the past months as people express their dissatisfaction with the worsening economic situation caused by rising energy prices and soaring inflation in the country.