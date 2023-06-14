UrduPoint.com

Number Of Forcibly Displaced People Topped Record 108MIn In 2022 - UN Refugee Agency

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 14, 2023 | 03:00 PM

Number of Forcibly Displaced People Topped Record 108MIn in 2022 - UN Refugee Agency

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2023) The number of forcibly displaced people reached a record of over 108 million worldwide by the end of 2022 with the figure growing rapidly this year, the United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR) said on Wednesday while presenting its new report.

"... by the end of 2022, the number of people displaced by war, persecution, violence and human rights abuses stood at a record 108.4 million, up 19.1 million on a year earlier, which was the biggest ever increase," the UNHCR said in a press statement.

The UNHCR specified that more than 35 million of the total number were refugees who crossed international borders in pursuit of safety, while a large proportion - 58% (62.

5 million people) - were internally displaced.

The conflict in Ukraine was the main cause of displacement in 2022, according to the report.

"The number of refugees from Ukraine soared from 27,300 at the end of 2021 to 5.7 million at the end of 2022 - representing the fastest outflow of refugees anywhere since World War II," the UNHCR said.

The Refugee Agency also noted there are no signs the number of people who had to flee their homes will drop this year. The conflict in Sudan additionally exacerbated the situation, bringing the total number of displaced people in the world to 110 million by May.

Related Topics

World United Nations Ukraine Sudan May World War From Refugee UNHCR Million

Recent Stories

UAE leaders offer condolences to President of Kaza ..

UAE leaders offer condolences to President of Kazakhstan over victims of forest ..

4 minutes ago
 Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation begi ..

Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation begins implementing &#039;Midday B ..

4 minutes ago
 AJP Tour Dubai International Jiu-Jitsu Championshi ..

AJP Tour Dubai International Jiu-Jitsu Championship2023 kicks off Friday

2 hours ago
 Dubai Airports prepares to welcome Hajj pilgrims t ..

Dubai Airports prepares to welcome Hajj pilgrims to smooth experience at DXB

2 hours ago
 Affordability Meets High-end Performance: realme N ..

Affordability Meets High-end Performance: realme Narzo 50 Now Available for PKR ..

2 hours ago
 Social media activist Adil Raja arrested in London

Social media activist Adil Raja arrested in London

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.