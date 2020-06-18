UrduPoint.com
Number Of Forcibly Displaced People Worldwide Rises To 79.5Mln In 2019 - UNHCR

Thu 18th June 2020 | 10:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2020) The total number of forcibly displaced people worldwide rose to 79.5 million in 2019, an increase of 8.7 million compared to the previous year, the UN High Commissioner for Refugees said on Thursday.

In its annual report on forced displacement trends, the UN agency said that 68 percent of the total number of displaced people originated from Syria, Venezuela, Afghanistan, South Sudan, and Myanmar.

In 2018, the UNHCR reported that a total of 70.8 million people were forcibly displaced around the world.

According to the agency, two million new asylum claims were made in 2019. The United States received the highest number of individual applications with 301,000, UNHCR said, adding that roughly 40 percent of displaced people across the globe are under 18 years of age.

The number of displaced people across the world has more than doubled since 2011, the agency stated. The causes of this rapid increase include the outbreaks of conflict in Syria and the Sahel region, the outflow of the Rohingya people from Myanmar, and the exodus of Venezuelans into neighboring countries.

On Friday, the UNHCR issued an urgent appeal for $186 million to provide humanitarian aid and assistance in the Sahel region amid an escalation in fighting and the ongoing threats of climate change and COVID-19.

According to the agency, the number of internally displaced people in Burkina Faso, one of the countries in the Sahel region, has more than quadrupled in less than a year to 848,000 by the end of April.

