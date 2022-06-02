Number of Foreign Fighters in Ukraine Decreased Two Times - Russian Defense Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2022) The number of foreign fighters in Ukraine has decreased from 6,600 to some 3,500, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said on Thursday.

"According to the data that we have, today the total number of foreign mercenaries in Ukraine has almost halved - from 6,600 to 3,500 people," Konashenkov told a briefing.