Number of foreign residents in S. Korea hits record high in 2022

SEOUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2023) The number of foreign residents in South Korea hit a record high last year due to a surge in foreign students, government data showed Wednesday.

Foreign population, who had lived here for at least three months, reached 2,258,248 on Nov. 1, 2022, up 5.8 percent from a year earlier, according to the Ministry of the Interior and Safety.

It marked the highest since relevant data began to be compiled in 2006. The foreigners accounted for 4.4 percent of the country's total population.

The number of foreign students advanced 20.9 percent to 189,397, while the reading for South Korean compatriots with foreign nationality increased 7.9 percent to 397,581.

The number of naturalized South Koreans gained 6.1 percent to 223,825, and the number of children of multicultural families with one of the parents being a foreigner added 3.1 percent to 282,077.