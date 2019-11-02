Number of Gaza Residents Hurt in Latest Clashes With Israeli Military Up to 96 - Ministry

(@imziishan)

The number of Gaza residents that got injured during clashes with the Israeli military near the border has increased to 96 people, Gaza Health Ministry Spokesman Ashraf Qidra told Sputnik on Friday

GAZA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2019) The number of Gaza residents that got injured during clashes with the Israeli military near the border has increased to 96 people, Gaza Health Ministry Spokesman Ashraf Qidra told Sputnik on Friday.

The demonstrations, known as the Great March of Return, have been going on for 81 weeks and resulted in 314 deaths since March 30, 2018. The protesters demand to be able to return to their ancestral homes, which, according to them, were seized by Israel. Friday's demonstration was to commemorate the upcoming 102th anniversary of Balfour Declaration, which called for the creation of a Jewish enclave in Palestine.

"Ninety-six people have been injured, 57 received gunfire wounds got during clashes with the Israeli servicemen in the Gaza Strip on Friday," Qidra said.

Hazem Kassem, the spokesman for the Hamas movement in Gaza, told Sputnik that the mass rallies were in protest against all initiatives and actions against the Palestinian people, from Balfour Declaration and to the United States' "deal of the century."

One of the main goals of the Palestinian side is to restore the border between Israel and Palestine to where it was before the 1967 Six-Day War, with a possible territorial exchange. Palestinians hope to create their state on the West Bank and in the Gaza Strip, with East Jerusalem as its capital. Israel, on its part, is hostile to the idea of restoring previous borders, and is even more hostile to the idea of sharing Jerusalem, which they consider their eternal and undivided capital.