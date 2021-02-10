Number of Global New COVID-19 Cases Falling - World Health Organization

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2021) The number of global new COVID-19 cases is decreasing, the World Health Organization (WHO) said in a statement.

"For the fourth week in a row, the number of global new cases reported fell, with 3.1 million new cases last week, a17% decline compared to the previous week," the WHO said.

"This is the lowest figure since the week of 26 October (15 weeks ago)," it said.