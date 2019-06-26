UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Number Of Graduates Of Chinese University Rise Exponentially

Muhammad Irfan 27 seconds ago Wed 26th June 2019 | 05:34 PM

Number of graduates of Chinese university rise exponentially

Over 8.34 million people graduated from Chinese universities in the summer of 2019, compared to 17,000 in 1950, one year after the People's Republic of China was founded, said a Monday report by the People's Daily

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 26th Jun, 2019 ) :Over 8.34 million people graduated from Chinese universities in the summer of 2019, compared to 17,000 in 1950, one year after the People's Republic of China was founded, said a Monday report by the People's Daily.

By 2018, more than 45 percent of the newly-added labor forces had a university diploma, and the gross enrollment ratio of higher education, the proportion of students enrolled in universities in the age group, 18-22, stood at 45.

7 percent, said the paper.

The year 1999 saw a milestone change in the history of Chinese higher education as universities began to expand enrollment. As a result, the number of enrollment surged by 47.4 percent from 1998.

Compared to their peers 70 years ago, whose jobs were assigned, Chinese graduates now have multiple choices to either pursue further studies, start their own business, or find a career in one of the nation's many burgeoning industries, said the paper.

Related Topics

Business Education China 2018 2019 From Million Jobs

Recent Stories

Abkhazian Parliament Condemns Harassment of Russia ..

22 seconds ago

Putin to Attend International Military-Technical F ..

24 seconds ago

Al-Quds Parliament members urge for strategic solu ..

26 seconds ago

Indian PM Modi says pained by Muslim man's lynchin ..

31 seconds ago

Following dollar, Rupee falls against Saudi Riyal, ..

6 minutes ago

UAE Foreign Minister Says Formation of Possible Gl ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.