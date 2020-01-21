Number of Hate Crimes Went Down Last Year in Italy - Reports

Italy saw a decrease in hate crimes in 2019 compared to 2018, according to a report by the Observatory for Security against Acts of Discrimination (OSCAD), Ansa news agency reported on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2020) Italy saw a decrease in hate crimes in 2019 compared to 2018, according to a report by the Observatory for Security against Acts of Discrimination (OSCAD), Ansa news agency reported on Tuesday.

In 2019, there were 969 hate crimes committed in the country making it an improvement over 2018 with its 1,111 hate crimes, the agency said. At he same time, the number of homophobic incidents grew from 88 to 93. Among the 2019 crimes, 726 were racially motivated.

Italian Interior Minister Luciana Lamorgese said that even one hate crime was one too many and stressed unacceptability of such incidents.