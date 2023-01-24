Number of high-tech enterprises in Xinjiang increases 43 pct

The number of high-tech enterprises in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region increased 43.4 percent to 1,368 in 2022, local authorities said

URUMQI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2023 ) :The number of high-tech enterprises in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region increased 43.4 percent to 1,368 in 2022, local authorities said.

The regional science and technology department said that the figure grew from 954 in 2021 to 1,368, a net increase of 414.

Xinjiang set up a special fund to encourage the development of high-tech enterprises at the beginning of 2022, and for the first time rewarded those enterprises and their investment in development and research. To date, 243 million Yuan (about 35.9 million U.S. Dollars) has been awarded to such enterprises.

This measure was a significant contributor to the increase in the number of local high-tech enterprises, and also drove a substantial increase in their R&D investment, the department said.