MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th May, 2020) The number of children living in Russia's orphanages has decreased by 11.4 percent to a total of 39,700 during the period from 2017-2019, according to the annual report of the Russian commissioner for child rights.

"In recent years, there has been a positive trend in reducing the number of orphans and children left without parental care ...

The number of children left without parental care, who are supervised by orphanages, has decreased by 11.4 percent from 44,823 in 2017 to 39,694 in 2019," the report read.

The Russian education Ministry also highlighted a decrease in the number of children left without parental care by 11.5 percent, from 50,210 in 2017 to 44,429 in 2019. The report notes that as of December 31, 2019, about 164,000 minors were living in adoptive families in Russia.