Number Of Hospitalized After Floods In Russia's Irkutsk Region Rises To 486 - Authorities

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 10th July 2019 | 08:30 AM

Number of Hospitalized After Floods in Russia's Irkutsk Region Rises to 486 - Authorities

IRKUTSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2019) As many as 486 people remain in hospitals after floods hit Russia's Irkutsk Region in late June, a spokesperson for the Emergencies Ministry's regional head office told Sputnik.

On Tuesday, the ministry said 457 people were hospitalized.

"At the moment, 486 people are hospitalized in the flood zone," the spokesperson said.

More than 37,000 people were affected by floods caused by heavy rains that hit the region last month, prompting authorities to declare a state of emergency and start rescue operations.

