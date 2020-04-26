UrduPoint.com
Number Of Hospitalized COVID-19 Patients In China's Wuhan Falls To Zero - Health Official

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 26th April 2020 | 02:50 PM

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2020) The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Wuhan, China's original epicenter of the disease, has dropped to zero, Health Commission Spokesman Mi Feng said on Sunday.

"Thanks to the joint efforts of Wuhan doctors and medical workers helping them from all over the country, as of April 26, there were zero patients with coronavirus in hospitals in Wuhan," the spokesman said at a briefing in Beijing.

The Hubei province, surrounding Wuhan, was the first region to go into lockdown due to the spread of the coronavirus. However, the restrictions have already been eased as the situation in the area improved.

