Number of Hospitalized COVID-19 Patients in France Falls by 34 to 14,288 - Health Ministry

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2020) The number of people hospitalized with the coronavirus in France fell to 14,288, the country's Health Ministry said on Monday.

On Sunday, 14,322 people with COVID-19 were in hospitals with 72 new patients being admitted to hospitals with the coronavirus infection.

"A total of 14,288 people with COVID-19 are in hospitals (compared to 16,798 a week ago), and 89 new patients have been admitted to hospitals over the past 24 hours," the ministry said in a statement.

As of now, 1,302 COVID-19 patients are in intensive care units compared to 1,319 on Sunday. Nine of those 1,302 were transferred to intensive care units over the past day.

Since the outbreak, 101,738 people have been hospitalized, of which 17,960 have been in intensive care units, 68,440 have been discharged and 18,506 have died, the ministry added.

The total toll of those infected with the virus in the country has surpassed 151,000 so far, including over 28,800 fatalities.