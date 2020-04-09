UrduPoint.com
Number Of Hospitalized People After Retirement Home Fire In Moscow Rises To 16 - Services

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 09th April 2020 | 09:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2020) The number of people, who were hospitalized after the deadly at a retirement home in Moscow, has risen to 16, a spokesperson for the emergency services told Sputnik on Thursday.

The fire erupted at the retirement home in western Moscow on late Wednesday.

According to an earlier statement of the emergency services, the blaze left four people dead and 10 hospitalized.

"According to updated figures, 20 people were injured, four of them have died," the spokesperson said.

There were 53 people - including 48 patients and five employees - at the retirement home when the blaze erupted.

