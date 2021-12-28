Number of IDPs in Syria Decreased to 3 Million - Official

The number of internally displaced people in Syria has decreased to three million, Deputy Minister of Local Administration Moataz Kattan has told Sputnik

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2021) The number of internally displaced people in Syria has decreased to three million, Deputy Minister of Local Administration Moataz Kattan has told Sputnik.

"The number of internally displaced citizens in the provinces is now 2.9 million people ... This figure is significantly lower than in previous years � this is the result of a phased return over several years," Kattan said.