Number Of IDPs In Syria Decreased To 3 Million - Official

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 28th December 2021 | 03:43 PM

The number of internally displaced people in Syria has decreased to three million, Deputy Minister of Local Administration Moataz Kattan has told Sputnik

"The number of internally displaced citizens in the provinces is now 2.9 million people ... This figure is significantly lower than in previous years � this is the result of a phased return over several years," Kattan said.

