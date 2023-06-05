Number of Important Data Leaks in Russia Increased by 33% in 5 Months - Kaspersky

The number of important data related to Russian corporations leaked on the internet from January 2023 to May has increased by 33% compared to the same period last year, and the total number of leaked data lines has reached 197 million, Russian cybersecurity firm Kaspersky Lab said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2023) The number of important data related to Russian corporations leaked on the internet from January 2023 to May has increased by 33% compared to the same period last year, and the total number of leaked data lines has reached 197 million, Russian cybersecurity firm Kaspersky Lab said on Monday.

"The statistics by the Kaspersky Digital Footprint Intelligence service team show that there was 33% more publications of important databases related to Russian companies from January to May 2023 compared to the same period last year. 197 million lines of user data were discovered on specialized online forums within the (first) five months of 2023. It is noteworthy that 81 million of them contained phone numbers, while 23 million, passwords," the company said in a statement.

Kaspersky Lab also noted that most of the leaked databases pertained to Russian retail, IT and finance companies, while during the same period last year, restaurants and various online services were the most affected. In 2023, the data leaks began to affect large corporations, while in 2022, the victims were mainly small and medium-sized businesses.

Hackers have also been increasingly using Telegram rather than illegal forums to post leaked data, and continue attempts to make data public as quickly as possible. Almost 50% of the leaked data were published within one month after they were stolen from the companies, Kaspersky Lab said.

"A standard set includes a person's full name, e-mail, phone number and password. It is important to understand that the main problem with those leaks is not the terabytes of data published by perpetrators. All that (data) could be enough to identify a person by means of social engineering and gain illegal access to their confidential information and accounts to arrange more convincing scams," Igor Fitz, an analyst at Kaspersky Digital Footprint Intelligence was quoted in the statement as saying.

An important data leak is a leak in which over 5,000 user data lines were compromised or which had wide coverage in the media.