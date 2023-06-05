UrduPoint.com

Number Of Important Data Leaks In Russia Increased By 33% In 5 Months - Kaspersky

Muhammad Irfan Published June 05, 2023 | 09:10 PM

Number of Important Data Leaks in Russia Increased by 33% in 5 Months - Kaspersky

The number of important data related to Russian corporations leaked on the internet from January 2023 to May has increased by 33% compared to the same period last year, and the total number of leaked data lines has reached 197 million, Russian cybersecurity firm Kaspersky Lab said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2023) The number of important data related to Russian corporations leaked on the internet from January 2023 to May has increased by 33% compared to the same period last year, and the total number of leaked data lines has reached 197 million, Russian cybersecurity firm Kaspersky Lab said on Monday.

"The statistics by the Kaspersky Digital Footprint Intelligence service team show that there was 33% more publications of important databases related to Russian companies from January to May 2023 compared to the same period last year. 197 million lines of user data were discovered on specialized online forums within the (first) five months of 2023. It is noteworthy that 81 million of them contained phone numbers, while 23 million, passwords," the company said in a statement.

Kaspersky Lab also noted that most of the leaked databases pertained to Russian retail, IT and finance companies, while during the same period last year, restaurants and various online services were the most affected. In 2023, the data leaks began to affect large corporations, while in 2022, the victims were mainly small and medium-sized businesses.

Hackers have also been increasingly using Telegram rather than illegal forums to post leaked data, and continue attempts to make data public as quickly as possible. Almost 50% of the leaked data were published within one month after they were stolen from the companies, Kaspersky Lab said.

"A standard set includes a person's full name, e-mail, phone number and password. It is important to understand that the main problem with those leaks is not the terabytes of data published by perpetrators. All that (data) could be enough to identify a person by means of social engineering and gain illegal access to their confidential information and accounts to arrange more convincing scams," Igor Fitz, an analyst at Kaspersky Digital Footprint Intelligence was quoted in the statement as saying.

An important data leak is a leak in which over 5,000 user data lines were compromised or which had wide coverage in the media.

Related Topics

Internet Russia Company Same January May Post Media All From Million

Recent Stories

Sharjah Marine Sports to use AI in marine sports d ..

Sharjah Marine Sports to use AI in marine sports development

22 minutes ago
 RTA marks World Environment Day, encourages indivi ..

RTA marks World Environment Day, encourages individuals to reduce carbon emissio ..

22 minutes ago
 Air Arabia plans to double its current fleet capac ..

Air Arabia plans to double its current fleet capacity within next 12 months: Gro ..

22 minutes ago
 Dubai&#039;s DET reaffirms commitment to raising D ..

Dubai&#039;s DET reaffirms commitment to raising Dubai’s status as sustainable ..

22 minutes ago
 China&#039;s pursuit of unified domestic market be ..

China&#039;s pursuit of unified domestic market beneficial for foreign investors ..

22 minutes ago
 Ministry of Finance announces Cabinet Decision on ..

Ministry of Finance announces Cabinet Decision on Determination of Non-Resident ..

51 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.