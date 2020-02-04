UrduPoint.com
Number Of Infected With China Coronavirus Globally Exceeds 20,600 People - WHO

Tue 04th February 2020

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2020) The number of people infected with new coronavirus worldwide exceeded 20,600 people, the World Health Organization (WHO) reported on Tuesday.

According to latest WHO data, 20,471 cases of 2019-nCov have been confirmed in China as of February 4.

Suspected coronavirus was detected in another 23,214 people.

In total, 425 people died from the disease, mainly elderly people with the presence of one or two chronic diseases, while 2,788 patients are in serious condition. At the same time, over 680 people have recovered.

Outside China, 176 people in 24 countries have been diagnosed with China coronavirus infection, according to WHO.

