Number Of Infected With China Coronavirus Globally Exceeds 20,600 People - WHO

Faizan Hashmi 53 seconds ago Wed 05th February 2020 | 12:20 AM

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2020) The number of people infected with new coronavirus worldwide exceeded 20,600 people, the World Health Organization (WHO) reported on Tuesday.

According to latest WHO data, 20,471 cases of 2019-nCov have been confirmed in China as of February 4. Suspected coronavirus was detected in another 23,214 people.

In total, 425 people died from the disease, mainly elderly people with the presence of one or two chronic diseases, while 2,788 patients are in serious condition. At the same time, over 680 people have recovered.

Outside China, 176 people in 24 countries have been diagnosed with China coronavirus infection, according to WHO.

The global health authority has documented 27 cases of human-to-human transmission of the virus in nine countries outside of China.

WHO epidemic diseases chief Sylvie Briand earlier described as "flawed" reports that the virus could be spread by people without symptoms, saying difference should be made between asymptomatic and pre-symptomatic transmission.

