Number Of Injured After Earthquake In Iran Rises To 75 - Health Authorities

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sun 23rd February 2020 | 06:30 PM

Number of Injured After Earthquake in Iran Rises to 75 - Health Authorities

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2020) The number of people injured in Iran as a result of the earthquake that hit the Turkey-Iran border on Sunday has increased to 75, Mojtaba Kamari, the head of the emergency medical service of Khoy city in northwestern Iran, said.

Earlier it was reported that 25 people were injured.

"The number of people injured in the earthquake reached 75," Kamari said as quoted by YJC news portal.

At the same time, the number of people killed in the disaster in eastern Turkey increased to nine, while the number of those injured reached 37.

Earlier in the day, the European Mediterranean Seismological Center registered the 5.7 magnitude earthquake in a Turkish-Iranian border region, affecting Turkey's province of Van. The earthquake was registered at 05:52 GMT with its epicenter located 141 kilometers (87.6 miles) to the west of the Iranian city of Tabriz and 71 kilometers to the southeast of the Turkish city of Ozalp.

