MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2020) The number of people injured in the stampede in the Iranian city of Kerman during the funeral procession of late Qasem Soleimani, the country's Revolutionary Guards' elite Quds Force commander, killed by the United States last week, has grown to 190, with 32 people dead, the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB) reported on Tuesday, citing the head of the emergency services.

Earlier in the day, there were reports about 35 people killed and 48 injured.

"Due to stampede, 32 people have died, 190 got injured. The injured have been sent to hospitals and medical centers, they are receiving medical treatment," Pir-Hossein Kolivand, the head of Iran's Emergency Medical Services Organization, said, as quoted by the IRIB.

Soleimani was killed in a US drone strike on Friday. Thousands of people across Iran have been taking to the streets to publicly mourn his death.