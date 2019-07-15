UrduPoint.com
Number Of Injured In Bashkortostan Bus Crash Rises To 13 - Emergencies Ministry

Mon 15th July 2019 | 12:30 AM

UFA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2019) The number of people, who were injured in a passenger bus accident in Russia's autonomous republic of Bashkortostan, has increased to 13, the Russian Emergencies Ministry's regional head office told Sputnik on Sunday.

The bus carrying 39 passengers overturned in Bashkortostan on Sunday.

According to the latest information, provided by the Russia's State Inspection for the Safety of Road Traffic, six people were killed in the accident. Up to 10 people, including children, were injured.

"According to the preliminary information, 13 people were injured in the accident, they are being transferred to a nearest hospital," the Emergencies Ministry's office said.

At the same time, according to investigative authorities, the bus crash left 12 people injured.

