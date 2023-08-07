Open Menu

Number Of Injured In Blast In Turkish Port Of Derince Rises To 10 - Kocaeli Province Head

Muhammad Irfan Published August 07, 2023 | 06:10 PM

ISTANBUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2023) The number of people injured in an explosion near the Turkish port of Derince in the Kocaeli province has risen to 10, Kocaeli Governor Seddar Yavuz said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, Turkish media reported that a blast hit the port city in western Turkey at about 2:40 a.m. local time (11:40 GMT).

The CNN Turk broadcaster said that the blast hit an elevator at the moment of loading a vessel with grain. Derince Mayor Zeki Aygun said that four people were injured in the blast.

"We have 10 injured. They are in serious condition," Yavuz told reporters, adding that the incident could be the result of an explosion of grain dust while loading a grain ship.

