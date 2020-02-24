UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Number Of Injured In Car Ramming Incident In Germany's Volkmarsen Rises Above 30 - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 24th February 2020 | 09:27 PM

Number of Injured in Car Ramming Incident in Germany's Volkmarsen Rises Above 30 - Reports

The number of people injured after a vehicle drove into a crowd of people in the German town of Volkmarsen, in the state of Hesse, has risen above 30, the Bild newspaper reported on Monday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2020) The number of people injured after a vehicle drove into a crowd of people in the German town of Volkmarsen, in the state of Hesse, has risen above 30, the Bild newspaper reported on Monday.

According to the German newspaper, a third of the victims are in a serious condition.

The newspaper has not specified the source of the information.

Earlier in the day, German police confirmed to Sputnik that a vehicle rammed into a crowd of people attending a carnival procession in the town. Law enforcement officials confirmed that the driver of the vehicle has been detained and that they are still investigating the reason for the incident.

Related Topics

Injured Police German Driver Vehicle

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed receives French Minister of Fina ..

14 minutes ago

Deals for first and second days of UMEX and SimTEX ..

29 minutes ago

Horse & Cattle show begins on Tuesday

2 minutes ago

US relations with Pakistan 'very good one': Trump ..

2 minutes ago

Annual sports festival concludes at Government Col ..

2 minutes ago

National Assembly body approves budgetary proposal ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.