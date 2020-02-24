- Home
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 24th February 2020 | 09:27 PM
The number of people injured after a vehicle drove into a crowd of people in the German town of Volkmarsen, in the state of Hesse, has risen above 30, the Bild newspaper reported on Monday
BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2020) The number of people injured after a vehicle drove into a crowd of people in the German town of Volkmarsen, in the state of Hesse, has risen above 30, the Bild newspaper reported on Monday.
According to the German newspaper, a third of the victims are in a serious condition.
The newspaper has not specified the source of the information.
Earlier in the day, German police confirmed to Sputnik that a vehicle rammed into a crowd of people attending a carnival procession in the town. Law enforcement officials confirmed that the driver of the vehicle has been detained and that they are still investigating the reason for the incident.