BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2020) The number of people injured after a vehicle drove into a crowd of people in the German town of Volkmarsen, in the state of Hesse, has risen above 30, the Bild newspaper reported on Monday.

According to the German newspaper, a third of the victims are in a serious condition.

The newspaper has not specified the source of the information.

Earlier in the day, German police confirmed to Sputnik that a vehicle rammed into a crowd of people attending a carnival procession in the town. Law enforcement officials confirmed that the driver of the vehicle has been detained and that they are still investigating the reason for the incident.