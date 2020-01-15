UrduPoint.com
Number Of Injured In Chemical Factory Blast In Spain Rises To 8 - Emergency Services

Wed 15th January 2020 | 02:50 AM

Number of Injured in Chemical Factory Blast in Spain Rises to 8 - Emergency Services

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2020) The number of people injured in a powerful explosion and a subsequent fire at a petrochemical plant in Tarragona, in southern Catalonia, has gone up to 8 people, local emergency services report.

Two people are in critical condition with major burns, one person is in moderate condition, while five others received light injuries, according to updated data released on the official Twitter account of the Directorate General of Civil Protection of Catalonia.

Earlier, it was reported that the explosion, which occurred at the IQOXE plant, led to the death of one person and injured six others.

The chemical plant produces ethylene oxide, glycol and derivatives of ethylene oxide.

