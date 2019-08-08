UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Number Of Injured In Clashes In Kyrgyzstan Nears 100 - Health Ministry

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 minutes ago Thu 08th August 2019 | 11:10 PM

Number of Injured in Clashes in Kyrgyzstan Nears 100 - Health Ministry

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2019) The number of people injured in clashes between Kyrgyz security officers and supporters of former President Almazbek Atambayev has reached 98, the country's Health Ministry said on Thursday.

According to previous reports, 80 people were injured, while one police officer was killed.

"Over two days, from August 7-8, 98 people sought medical help," the ministry's spokesperson said, clarifying that the killed police officer was included in that figure.

Special forces stormed Atambayev's residence in the village of Koy Tash, located 12 miles away from the capital of Bishkek, on Wednesday evening to detain the ex-president, who has been refusing to obey subpoena on corruption suspicions.

The situation turned violent as Atambayev's supporters fought back, preventing him from being detained.

On Thursday, law enforcers started storming Atambayev's residence again. Following clashes between his supporters and government forces, he surrendered to law enforcement. The former leader was then taken to the capital to be brought into the country's Interior Ministry's main investigative department for questioning.

Related Topics

Injured Corruption Police Interior Ministry Bishkek August From Government

Recent Stories

US$859 bn oil, gas and petrochemical projects unde ..

60 minutes ago

RAK Chamber, South Africa explore investment oppor ..

1 hour ago

Colombia to stage most ambitious international pro ..

2 hours ago

India mulls opening fuel marketing to foreign inve ..

2 hours ago

FNC Abu Dhabi Emirate Committee confirms selection ..

2 hours ago

IPC Minister chairs NFS women wing meeting

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.