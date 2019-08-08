Number of Injured in Clashes in Kyrgyzstan Nears 100 - Health Ministry

(@imziishan)

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2019) The number of people injured in clashes between Kyrgyz security officers and supporters of former President Almazbek Atambayev has reached 98, the country's Health Ministry said on Thursday.

According to previous reports, 80 people were injured, while one police officer was killed.

"Over two days, from August 7-8, 98 people sought medical help," the ministry's spokesperson said, clarifying that the killed police officer was included in that figure.

Special forces stormed Atambayev's residence in the village of Koy Tash, located 12 miles away from the capital of Bishkek, on Wednesday evening to detain the ex-president, who has been refusing to obey subpoena on corruption suspicions.

The situation turned violent as Atambayev's supporters fought back, preventing him from being detained.

On Thursday, law enforcers started storming Atambayev's residence again. Following clashes between his supporters and government forces, he surrendered to law enforcement. The former leader was then taken to the capital to be brought into the country's Interior Ministry's main investigative department for questioning.