Number of Injured in Clashes on Kyrgyz-Tajik Border Rises to 121 - Kyrgyz Health Ministry

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2022) The number of wounded Kyrgyz nationals in armed clashes on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border has risen to 121, the Kyrgyz Health Ministry told Sputnik on Saturday.

"As of 14:00 a.m. (local time, 08:00 GMT) on September 17, the number of wounded admitted to healthcare facilities is 121, and seven of them have been sent to ambulatory medical care," the ministry's spokesperson said.

Large-scale clashes on the border between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan began on Friday morning. The sides accused each other of shelling. Serious fighting between the military of the two countries lasted all day almost along the entire common border.

The ceasefire was achieved only by nightfall. However, on Saturday morning, the parties reported shelling from both sides. The Kyrgyz side reported 24 dead as a result of the clashes.

At 07.30 a.m. local time on Saturday, the commanders of the border troops of Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan held a meeting on the fulfillment of the conditions of the declared ceasefire. The parties discussed the stabilization of the situation, the return of additional forces and equipment to their original positions.

The Kyrgyz-Tajik state border often becomes a conflict zone between local residents and border guards due to the non-delimited areas.