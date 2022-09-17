UrduPoint.com

Number Of Injured In Clashes On Kyrgyz-Tajik Border Rises To 121 - Kyrgyz Health Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 17, 2022 | 05:10 PM

Number of Injured in Clashes on Kyrgyz-Tajik Border Rises to 121 - Kyrgyz Health Ministry

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2022) The number of wounded Kyrgyz nationals in armed clashes on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border has risen to 121, the Kyrgyz Health Ministry told Sputnik on Saturday.

"As of 14:00 a.m. (local time, 08:00 GMT) on September 17, the number of wounded admitted to healthcare facilities is 121, and seven of them have been sent to ambulatory medical care," the ministry's spokesperson said.

Large-scale clashes on the border between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan began on Friday morning. The sides accused each other of shelling. Serious fighting between the military of the two countries lasted all day almost along the entire common border.

The ceasefire was achieved only by nightfall. However, on Saturday morning, the parties reported shelling from both sides. The Kyrgyz side reported 24 dead as a result of the clashes.

At 07.30 a.m. local time on Saturday, the commanders of the border troops of Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan held a meeting on the fulfillment of the conditions of the declared ceasefire. The parties discussed the stabilization of the situation, the return of additional forces and equipment to their original positions.

The Kyrgyz-Tajik state border often becomes a conflict zone between local residents and border guards due to the non-delimited areas.

Related Topics

Dead Tajikistan Kyrgyzstan September Border All From

Recent Stories

PM's struggle for microphone caused embarrassment: ..

PM's struggle for microphone caused embarrassment: Fawad Chaudhary

5 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz to visit China in November: Defence Min ..

PM Shehbaz to visit China in November: Defence Minister

17 minutes ago
 "You may ask that my mother," PTI supporters face ..

"You may ask that my mother," PTI supporters face harsh campaign

1 hour ago
 PM leaves to attend Queen Elizabeth’s state fune ..

PM leaves to attend Queen Elizabeth’s state funeral, 77th session of UNGA

2 hours ago
 PCB congratulates local private TV on becoming its ..

PCB congratulates local private TV on becoming its first-ever Official Content P ..

2 hours ago
 Rana Shamim disowns his affidavit before IHC

Rana Shamim disowns his affidavit before IHC

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.