Number of Injured in Clashes With Israeli Police in Jerusalem Rises to 180 - Red Crescent

GAZA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2021) The number of Palestinians injured in clashes with Israeli police outside of the Al-Aqsa Mosque on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem has increased to 180, the Red Crescent said on Monday.

"A total of 180 Palestinians were injured today in clashes with Israeli police outside of the Al-Aqsa Mosque, 80 of those injured were taken to hospitals in Jerusalem, there are injured among the employees of the Red Crescent," the organization said in a press release.