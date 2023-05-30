Number of Injured in Collapse of Bleachers in Rostov-on-Don Rises to 20 - Investigation

The number of victims in a bleachers' collapse at a sports school of the Olympic reserve in Russia's Rostov-on-Don has risen to 20 people 15 children and six adults, a spokesman of the Russian investigative committee said on Tuesday

ROSTOV-ON-DON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th May, 2023) The number of victims in a bleachers' collapse at a sports school of the Olympic reserve in Russia's Rostov-on-Don has risen to 20 people 15 children and six adults, a spokesman of the Russian investigative committee said on Tuesday.

"As of 7:10 p.m.

(16:10 GMT), 21 people were injured when the stand toppled, including 15 children and six adults (with one dead)," the committee representative said.

On Tuesday evening, a stand collapsed at an Olympic reserve school in Rostov-on-Don during a soccer competition for schoolchildren. According to preliminary data, the accident was caused by a strong gust of wind.

A criminal investigation was opened after the incident under an article on the violation of safety requirements while performing a service.