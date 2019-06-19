Number Of Injured In Earthquake In Northwest Japan Grows To 26 - Reports
Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 19th June 2019 | 11:00 AM
TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2019) At least 26 were injured as a result of an earthquake in northwestern Japan, the Kyodo news agency reported Wednesday.
Earlier reports suggested that up to 21 people were wounded.
A total of 17 people were injured in the prefecture of Yamagata, four in Niigata, four in Miyagi, and one in Ishikawa.
The 6.7 magnitude earthquake hit Japan on Tuesday. A tsunami warning was issued following the earthquake, but it was later lifted by the Japan Meteorological Agency.