Number of Injured in Earthquake in Northwest Japan Grows to 26 - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2019) At least 26 were injured as a result of an earthquake in northwestern Japan, the Kyodo news agency reported Wednesday.

Earlier reports suggested that up to 21 people were wounded.

A total of 17 people were injured in the prefecture of Yamagata, four in Niigata, four in Miyagi, and one in Ishikawa.

The 6.7 magnitude earthquake hit Japan on Tuesday. A tsunami warning was issued following the earthquake, but it was later lifted by the Japan Meteorological Agency.