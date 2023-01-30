Number of Injured in Earthquake in Northwestern Iran Rises to 1,167 - Governor

(@FahadShabbir)

The number of people injured in the earthquake in Iran's northwestern city of Khoy and its surroundings has risen to 1,167, the West Azerbaijan province's governor said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2023) The number of people injured in the earthquake in Iran's northwestern city of Khoy and its surroundings has risen to 1,167, the West Azerbaijan province's governor said on Monday.

The magnitude 5.9 earthquake occurred in Khoy on Saturday. Iranian media reported that at least three people died.

"To date, 1,167 people have been injured as a result of the earthquake near the city of Khoy," Mohammad Sadegh Motamadian was quoted by the ISNA news agency as saying.

After the main quake more than 25 aftershocks were also recorded, with the most powerful of them reaching a magnitude 4.5. At least 17 temporary accommodation camps have been set up in the province to help those affected by the earthquake.