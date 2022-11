Number of Injured in Earthquake in Turkey Increases to 50 - Interior Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2022) The number of those injured in the 6.0 magnitude earthquake in western Turkey increased to 50 on Wednesday, Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said.

"We had 50 injured, 33 of them were discharged from hospitals," the minister said.

A massive 6.

0 magnitude earthquake hit western Turkey earlier on Wednesday. The quakes were recorded at 01:08 GMT. The epicenter was located 14 kilometers (8.7 miles) southwest of Duzce at a depth of seven kilometers. According to preliminary data, nobody was killed in the earthquake. Classes in regional educational institutions were suspended.