Number of Injured in Earthquake in Turkey Rises to 522 - Minister

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2020) The number of those injured in the earthquake in Turkey increased to 522, Minister of Environment and Urbanisation Murat Kurum said on Friday.

Previously, 12 fatalities and 438 injured were reported.

"According to the latest data, the earthquake killed 12 and injured 522 people. There are people under the rubble of 17 destroyed buildings, rescuers are working there," Kurum told reporters.