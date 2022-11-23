Number of Injured in Earthquake in Western Turkey Rises to 35 - Health Minister

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2022) The number of those injured in the recent earthquake in western Turkey, with its epicenter located near the city of Duzce, rose from 22 to 35 on Tuesday, Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said.

"According to available information, the number of injured has increased to 35.

Thirty-two of them are in Duzce, one each in Istanbul, Bolu and Zonguldak," Koca wrote on Twitter.

Earlier in the day, a massive 6.0 magnitude earthquake hit western Turkey, according to the European Mediterranean Seismological Center. The quakes were recorded at 01:08 GMT. The epicenter was located 14 kilometers (8.7 miles) southeast of Duzce at a depth of six kilometers. According to preliminary data, nobody was killed in the earthquake. Classes in regional educational institutions were suspended.